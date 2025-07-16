World's top countries with biggest natural gas reserves: No 1 will shock you

Natural gas plays a critical role in the global energy mix, used widely for electricity generation, heating, and as industrial feedstock.
According to Visual Capitalist, as per the data from the Oil & Gas Journal via the US Energy Information Administration Russia has the largest natural gas reserves in the world.
At 1,688 trillion cubic feet, Russia holds the largest proven natural gas reserves in the world. These reserves hold 40% more gas than Iran and nearly three times the United States.
The top three countries, Russia, Iran, and Qatar, comprise 51% of global proven natural gas reserves of 3.7 quadrillion cubic feet out of an estimated 7.3 quadrillion worldwide. These top three countries have remained the same since 2023.
Overall, top 10 countries shown account for 83%, or over four-fifths of global reserves.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, natural gas has become a major geopolitical flashpoint.
Russia
Russia's huge land area has many areas with geological formations that can hold natural gas, especially in Siberia and the Arctic.
Moscow has invested heavily in infrastructure, including pipelines and extraction facilities, to develop and utilize its natural gas resources.
Iran
Iran has the second-largest natural gas reserves in the world. It has proven natural gas reserves are estimated to be around 1,193 trillion cubic feet.
Iran's natural gas industry has potential for growth, but it faces challenges due to international sanctions and infrastructure limitations.
Qatar
Qatar is one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), with a significant portion of its gas coming from the North Field.
It has 843 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas preserves, making 12.40% of the world share.
The natural gas reserves of the Gulf country have enabled it to become a major player in the global energy market, with a strong focus on LNG exports.
United States
The US has become a major natural gas producer due to the shale gas revolution. Major shale like the Marcellus, Permian, and Haynesville play a major in Americas’ oil and natural gas production.
The US has an estimated 324 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves. It has also become a growing exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), with several LNG export terminals operational or under development.
Top 10 countries with largest natural gas reserves:
1. Russia
2. Iran
3. Qatar
4. United States
5. Turkmenistan
6. Saudi Arabia
7. United Arab Emirates
8. China
9. Nigeria
10. Venezuela