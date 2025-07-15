US inflation spikes in June to highest level in four months

US inflation spikes in June to highest level in four months
US inflation spikes in June to highest level in four months

Inflation in the United States increased again in June, reaching its highest level in the past four months.

Prices went up more noticeably, partly due to the impact of tariffs, which made certain items more expensive for consumers.

As per multiple reports, consumer prices went up by 0.3% in June, which caused the annual inflation rate to increase 2.7%, which is the highest level since February.

Inflation in June was mainly caused by higher rent prices Also, prices for items like clothes, appliances and toys became more expensive.

In June, energy and food prices also increase, while prices for new and used cars and airline tickets went down.

Previously, falling energy prices had helped keep inflation under control, but in June, gas prices went back up and electricity costs rose by 1% because people were using air conditioners more during the hot summer.

The US president has introduced tariffs of at leat 10% on nearly all imposed goods, especially higher taxes on products from China.

As a result, the government collected $27 billion from tariffs in June, which is four times more than what was collected in the same month last year.

Right now, the average import tax (tariff) in the U.S. is at its highest level since the Great Depression.

Beside this, President Trump has also warned that more countries could face even higher tariffs starting August 1.

Related
Read more : World

1,500 tarantulas in cake boxes leave German customs officers 'speechless'
1,500 tarantulas in cake boxes leave German customs officers 'speechless'
Cologne Bonn Airport finds over 1,500 tarantulas in chocolate sponge cake boxes

NYC hit with flash flood warnings after New Jersey declares emergency
NYC hit with flash flood warnings after New Jersey declares emergency
New Jersey governor declares state of emergency amid heavy rains and life-threatening flash flooding

80-year-old man becomes the oldest person to complete ‘toughest’ foot race
80-year-old man becomes the oldest person to complete ‘toughest’ foot race
Bob Becker from Florida finished the Badwater 135 ultramarathon held at the age of 80

Andrea Gibson, Colorado poet, queer activist dies at 49
Andrea Gibson, Colorado poet, queer activist dies at 49
The 'Instead of Depression' poet Andrea Gibson had been treated for ovarian cancer since 2021

Southend Airport crash: All four victims confirmed as foreign nationals

Southend Airport crash: All four victims confirmed as foreign nationals
A document listing the passengers showed that two of them were Dutch pilots and one was a nurse from Chile

Thames Water hosepipe ban announced as UK water shortage worsens
Thames Water hosepipe ban announced as UK water shortage worsens
Anyone caught using a hosepipe during the ban could be fined up to £1,000

Spain earthquake: 5.5 magnitude tremor collapses airport roof amid deadly floods
Spain earthquake: 5.5 magnitude tremor collapses airport roof amid deadly floods
The quake hit southern regions, including popular tourist spots like Costa del Sol and Alicante

Fall River assisted living fire in Massachusetts claims 9 lives, injures dozens
Fall River assisted living fire in Massachusetts claims 9 lives, injures dozens
When firefighters arrived at the scene, the front part of the building was already burning heavily and filled with thick smoke