US inflation spikes in June to highest level in four months

Inflation in the United States increased again in June, reaching its highest level in the past four months.
Prices went up more noticeably, partly due to the impact of tariffs, which made certain items more expensive for consumers.
As per multiple reports, consumer prices went up by 0.3% in June, which caused the annual inflation rate to increase 2.7%, which is the highest level since February.
Inflation in June was mainly caused by higher rent prices Also, prices for items like clothes, appliances and toys became more expensive.
In June, energy and food prices also increase, while prices for new and used cars and airline tickets went down.
Previously, falling energy prices had helped keep inflation under control, but in June, gas prices went back up and electricity costs rose by 1% because people were using air conditioners more during the hot summer.
The US president has introduced tariffs of at leat 10% on nearly all imposed goods, especially higher taxes on products from China.
As a result, the government collected $27 billion from tariffs in June, which is four times more than what was collected in the same month last year.
Right now, the average import tax (tariff) in the U.S. is at its highest level since the Great Depression.
Beside this, President Trump has also warned that more countries could face even higher tariffs starting August 1.