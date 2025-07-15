UK drought declared in Midlands as hosepipe bans loom

The Environment Agency (EA) has announced a drought in the West and East Midlands due to dry conditions.
Considering this, the agency has warned that more hosepipe bans might be needed.
As per Sky News, this does not immediately mean a hosepipe ban is in place but it allows water companies in those regions to introduce a ban if they feel it is necessary to manage water supplies.
Yorkshire Water has already started limiting water use and hosepipe bans are also being introduced in areas like Kent, Sussex, Swindon, Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Wiltshire.
EA says that some rivers in the Midlands have the lowest water levels for June since 1976. Because of this, people are being asked to help save water and use it wisely.
"The decision was made by the National Drought Group, which includes the EA, Met Office, government, water firms and others," reported Sky News.
It warned "without further substantial rain, some water companies may need to implement further drought measures, including more Temporary Use Bans (TUBs) to conserve supplies".
A TUB is the official term for a hosepipe ban which means people are not allowed to use hosepipes for things like watering their garden, washing cars or filling up padding pools. However, using a bucket or watering can still permitted.
On top of that, business that rely on hosepipes for their work like garden centres and car washes are not affected by the ban.
Beside this, the EA said that England has had less rainfall than usual at the beginning of this year, making it the driest start to a year since 1976.
Also, this is the fifth month in a row that England has had less rain than average.