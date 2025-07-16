Stephen King's bizarre Epstein list post sparks outrage

Stephen King sprising dig at infamous Epstein Jeffrey “list” has sparked depate.
According to Unilad, King’s fans are concerned after the author made an unusual tweet about Jeffrey Epstein's infamous 'client' list.
Epstein's name has been back in the news recently as Donald Trump's administration pulled a U-turn and said they wouldn't be releasing the highly sought-after files.
King posted to X, a platform he once vowed to leave in protest to Elon Musk’s takeover, “The Epstein client list is real. So is the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus.”
The post expressing his doubt that the infamous list exists was met with immediate backlash, as the notoriously anti-Trump horror author has amassed a slew of left-leaning followers for his punchy Trump takedowns.
“Cmon dude. Clearly Epstein had clients who could be compiled into a list,” wrote one. “I did not expect this take from you,” wrote another.
While Trump’s DOJ has declined to release an unknown number of files related to the Epstein investigation, there has been no evidence provided that a “client list” exists.