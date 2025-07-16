Barack Obama on how his father’s absence shaped his biggest life challenge

Barack Obama on how his father’s absence shaped his biggest life challenge
Barack Obama on how his father’s absence shaped his biggest life challenge

Barack Obama has named one task that could pose quite a challenge for him due to him growing up without a dad.

During his appearance on Michelle Obama's IMO podcast, which she co-hosts with her brother Craig Robinson, the former president said he would face major obstacles when it comes to raising a son.

In the podcast episode, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 16, Barack noted, "I think we did a pretty good job of raising our girls, but I've said often that I think I would have had more difficulty raising a son."

Explaining his point, he added, "I think I might've been more judgmental, harder, and I would've tried to — I'd like to think I would have been more self-aware enough to combat that, but I just think father-son relationships, for me, particularly if I don't have a dad around to show it to me, might've been more difficult."

Born in Hawaii and raised by his mother, Stanley Ann Dunham, Barack's father was not an active figure in his life, as his mother divorced Barack H. Obama Sr. when the president was just 2.

Previously, in a 2021 Instagram post, the father-of-two shared that he "didn't really know" his father, who, after separating from his mom, only travelled from Kenya to visit him once, when Barack was a 10-year-old boy.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Barack emphasised the importance of lifting up men and boys and how their prosperity has implications for the world.

"If you're not thinking about what's happening to boys and how are they being raised, then that can actually hurt women," Barack said.

Notably, Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, share two daughters together: Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24.

Related
Read more : World

Jeff Bezos to Donald Trump: World's most powerful people of 2025
Jeff Bezos to Donald Trump: World's most powerful people of 2025
Top 10 most powerful people in the world now are all seasoned veterans over 35

Plants talk to animals? Scientists discover surprising connection
Plants talk to animals? Scientists discover surprising connection
Scientists find fascinating connection between plants and animals in groundbreaking research

Samuel Haskell, accused of murdering wife, in-laws, found dead in jail
Samuel Haskell, accused of murdering wife, in-laws, found dead in jail
Sam Haskell takes his own life in a jail cell while facing charges of murdering wife and in-laws

Ivanka Trump pens emotional note for mother Ivana on third death anniversary
Ivanka Trump pens emotional note for mother Ivana on third death anniversary
Donald Trump and first wife Ivana Trump end 14-year marriage in messy divorce

1,500 tarantulas in cake boxes leave German customs officers 'speechless'
1,500 tarantulas in cake boxes leave German customs officers 'speechless'
Cologne Bonn Airport finds over 1,500 tarantulas in chocolate sponge cake boxes

NYC hit with flash flood warnings after New Jersey declares emergency
NYC hit with flash flood warnings after New Jersey declares emergency
New Jersey governor declares state of emergency amid heavy rains and life-threatening flash flooding

80-year-old man becomes the oldest person to complete ‘toughest’ foot race
80-year-old man becomes the oldest person to complete ‘toughest’ foot race
Bob Becker from Florida finished the Badwater 135 ultramarathon held at the age of 80

Andrea Gibson, Colorado poet, queer activist dies at 49
Andrea Gibson, Colorado poet, queer activist dies at 49
The 'Instead of Depression' poet Andrea Gibson had been treated for ovarian cancer since 2021