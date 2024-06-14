World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded

World leaders will join Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at a summit this weekend to explore ways of ending the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two.
As per Reuters, Russia is not invited, and the event will not fully achieve Kyiv's aim of isolating Moscow.
The summit, scheduled for June 15-16 at the Swiss resort of Buergenstock, will see the attendance of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, French President Emmanuel Macron, and leaders from Germany, Italy, Britain, Canada, and Japan.
India, Turkey, and Hungary will also send delegations, though China, a key Russian ally, will not be present despite intense lobbying by Ukraine and Switzerland.
"This meeting is already a result," Zelenskiy said in Berlin, acknowledging the challenge of maintaining international support as the war, now in its third year, continues.
Around 90 countries and organizations are expected to attend the summit.
Meanwhile, organizers have worked to balance condemning Russia's actions with securing wide participation.
The final draft of the summit declaration refers to Russia's "war" against Ukraine and emphasises commitment to the U.N. charter and international law.
Participants have until the end of Friday to opt out of the declaration.
The summit will focus on broad aspects of Zelenskiy's plan, such as food security, nuclear safety, freedom of navigation, prisoner exchanges, and the return of children.
Meanwhile, China and Brazil are pushing a separate peace plan that includes both warring parties, with Moscow supporting Beijing's efforts.