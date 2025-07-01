World’s deepest tunnel under construction in Norway to cut travel time in half

Norway is building the world's deepest tunnel called the Rogfast project.
This tunnel will be 16.5 miles long and run 392 meters (1,300 feet) below the seabed, which let cars travel between the cities of Stavanger and Bergen.
Right now, drivers have to use the E39 highway and take several ferries to travel between the cities and this new tunnel is expected to make the journey much shorter, cutting the travel time in half, as per ExpressUK.
This tunnel divided into three parts and each part will have its own systems of air circulation and interchanges which allow drivers to turn around if needed.
It's estimated that driving through the entire tunnel at a speed of 50km/h will take around 35 minutes.
The tunnel project is expected to cost between £1.45bn and £1.74bn (€1.69bn to €2.03).
This project is part of Norway's plan to connect its west coast ore closely and it will also help improve travel between the towns and island in that area.
Project Manager highlights Rogfast's impact on daily worker commutes:
Project manager of the Rogfast project Oddvar Kaarmo said: “Stavanger is the fourth-largest city in Norway, and Bergen is the second largest."
He added, “So we hope that it's possible that this project will be able to reduce traveling time for workers as well when they are traveling to either Stavanger or Bergen on a daily basis.”
When the Rogfast tunnel opens, around 6,000 vehicles are expected to travel through it every day.