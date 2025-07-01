Grandmother heroic dive saves grandson after floating 2 miles out to sea

5-year-old boy floats 2 miles off Italian Coast on inflatable mattress before dramatic rescue

  • by Web Desk
  • |


A grandmother with her bravery and selfless act saved his 5-year-old grandson's life after he floated out to sea.

According to Metro, the boy was enjoying warm weather off the western coast of Italy on an inflatable mattress when the grandmother saw him drifting away.

She dived in the water to save him but failed to make it back to the shore after reaching his grandson. The two float two miles out to the shore before getting rescued.

The patrol boat rescued the boy after saving the grandmother. In a video circulating online, the coastguard could be seen in a life jacket swimming out in the sea to rescue a boy.

The grandfather of the boy fell ill off Castellammare di Stabia, in the Bay of Naples, during the incident but received timely assistance.

The emergency services also checked the grandmother and the boy after they reached the shore.

The Italian Coastguard said, “(We) continue to urge the utmost caution and remind the public: avoid using inflatable mattresses, flotation devices or small rubber dinghies in strong winds.”

The father of the 5-year-old thanked the coast guard for saving his son and mother.

Furthermore, a similar incident occurred in 2020 when a four-year-old girl floated on half a mile out to sea in Greece on a big inflatable unicorn after escaping from her parents attention.

