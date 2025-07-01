UK weather: Hottest day of 2025 recorded as temperatures soar to 33.9C

This week was the second time in 2025 that the UK experienced a heatwave

The UK experienced its hottest day of the year on Tuesday, July 1 with temperatures reaching 33.9C in Writtle, Essex.

Based on early data, last month was the hottest June ever recorded in England.

Other high temperatures recorded on Tuesday include 33.8C in East Malling, Kent and 33.6C in London's St James's Park.

In the meantime, many part of Europe were also facing extreme heat. Countries like France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany and the Balkan region had been experiencing extremely high temperatures in the past few days due to a strong heatwave.

There is a good news for Brits as weather forecast said that the temperatures will drop significantly on Wednesday, July 2, which will bring the heatwave to an end.

In the southern parts of the UK, temperatures are expected to go down to around 24-26C while heavy rain is expected in the eastern UK.

Also, flood alerts have been given for some parts of northern and central Scotland.

This week was the second time in 2025 that the UK experienced a heatwave.

Some tips to stay cool:

On the other hand, the Met Office advices people in the UK to stay cool and drink plenty of water during heatwaves.

They also suggest avoiding the sun between 11am and 3pm because that’s when the sun’s harmful UV rays are the strongest.

