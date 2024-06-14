World

U.S. imposes sanctions on Israeli group for blocking aid to Gaza

The United States has imposed sanctions on an Israeli group, Tsav 9

  • by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024
U.S. imposes sanctions on Israeli group for blocking aid to Gaza
U.S. imposes sanctions on Israeli group for blocking aid to Gaza

The United States has imposed sanctions on an Israeli group, Tsav 9, for obstructing humanitarian aid convoys destined for starving civilians in Gaza.

As per Reuters, this move comes as part of Washington's efforts to target actors deemed to threaten peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Tsav 9, linked to Israeli army reservists and Jewish settlers in the West Bank, faces financial sanctions under an executive order signed by President Joe Biden in February.

The group is accused of blocking, harassing, and damaging aid shipments bound for Gaza.

According to the territory's health ministry, at least 37,000 people have been killed during Israel's eight-month invasion and bombardment of Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel has also faced accusations of blocking aid, which it denies.

The sanctions on Tsav 9 mark a broader application of the executive order, previously used to target Jewish settlers involved in attacks on Palestinians and a Palestinian militant group.

The move freezes any assets held by the group under U.S. jurisdiction and prohibits Americans from engaging with it.

Moreover, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that Tsav 9 members have repeatedly obstructed humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza by blocking roads and damaging aid trucks.

The group claims to act to prevent supplies from reaching Hamas, accusing the Israeli government of supporting the Islamist group.

Ben Affleck wants 'loving' divorce from J.Lo as he did with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck wants 'loving' divorce from J.Lo as he did with Jennifer Garner
Taylor Swift tunes into grainy Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl ring ceremony LIVE

Taylor Swift tunes into grainy Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl ring ceremony LIVE

U.S. imposes sanctions on Israeli group for blocking aid to Gaza

U.S. imposes sanctions on Israeli group for blocking aid to Gaza
Jessica Alba shares key to keeping things harmonious in marriage

Jessica Alba shares key to keeping things harmonious in marriage

World News

Jessica Alba shares key to keeping things harmonious in marriage
Putin sets conditions for peace talks as Switzerland summit excludes Russia
Jessica Alba shares key to keeping things harmonious in marriage
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Jessica Alba shares key to keeping things harmonious in marriage
Tesla investors approve Elon Musk’s $56bn pay deal
Jessica Alba shares key to keeping things harmonious in marriage
Pakistan to skip Ukraine peace summit amid ‘PM’s scheduling issues’
Jessica Alba shares key to keeping things harmonious in marriage
Elon Musk reveals Donald Trump often calls him ‘out of blue’
Jessica Alba shares key to keeping things harmonious in marriage
Elon Musk claims Tesla shareholders will back his multi-billion-dollar pay deal
Jessica Alba shares key to keeping things harmonious in marriage
American journalist Evan Gershkovich to face espionage trial in Russia
Jessica Alba shares key to keeping things harmonious in marriage
Tesla shareholders vote on Elon Musk's $44.9 billion pay package amid legal scrutiny
Jessica Alba shares key to keeping things harmonious in marriage
Hunter Biden verdict crumbles Trump's claim of political persecution
Jessica Alba shares key to keeping things harmonious in marriage
G7 agrees on $50 billion loan plan for Ukraine
Jessica Alba shares key to keeping things harmonious in marriage
Modi expresses grief over death of 40 Indian workers in Kuwait block fire
Jessica Alba shares key to keeping things harmonious in marriage
Milei reform sparks violent protest in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires