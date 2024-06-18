Are cherries the ‘superfruit’ you've been overlooking?

Cherries, with their vibrant hues and fleeting appearance from May to July, offer more than just a delightful taste.
According to health experts, cherries are packed with antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which help combat inflammation and reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.
They are also rich in vitamin C, supporting immune health and promoting skin elasticity.
Dr. Rachel Nazarian, a board-certified dermatologist, underscores cherries' role in preserving youthful skin by combating inflammation and protecting against environmental stressors.
Moreover, cherries contain natural melatonin, aiding in improved sleep quality by regulating the sleep-wake cycle.
Studies suggest consuming cherries or cherry juice before bedtime may contribute to a more restful night.
However, for optimal enjoyment and health benefits, fresh cherries are recommended.
Look for firm, plump cherries. They can be enjoyed in various ways: added to yogurt, atop peanut butter toast, blended into smoothies, or mixed with sparkling water or cocktails.
Additionally, cherries can be frozen and stored for up to a year, ensuring their benefits are accessible year-round.
Whether fresh or frozen, cherries provide a delicious and nutritious addition to your diet, enhancing both taste and well-being.