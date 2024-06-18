Health

Are cherries the 'superfruit' you've been overlooking?

Uncover the hidden virtues of cherries, beyond their delicious taste and vibrant colors

  June 18, 2024
Cherries, with their vibrant hues and fleeting appearance from May to July, offer more than just a delightful taste.

According to health experts, cherries are packed with antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which help combat inflammation and reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.

They are also rich in vitamin C, supporting immune health and promoting skin elasticity.

Dr. Rachel Nazarian, a board-certified dermatologist, underscores cherries' role in preserving youthful skin by combating inflammation and protecting against environmental stressors.

Moreover, cherries contain natural melatonin, aiding in improved sleep quality by regulating the sleep-wake cycle.

Studies suggest consuming cherries or cherry juice before bedtime may contribute to a more restful night.

However, for optimal enjoyment and health benefits, fresh cherries are recommended.

Look for firm, plump cherries. They can be enjoyed in various ways: added to yogurt, atop peanut butter toast, blended into smoothies, or mixed with sparkling water or cocktails.

Additionally, cherries can be frozen and stored for up to a year, ensuring their benefits are accessible year-round.

Whether fresh or frozen, cherries provide a delicious and nutritious addition to your diet, enhancing both taste and well-being.

Health News

1 in 4 parents struggles to get kids to sleep, polls
ADHD medication supply at risk after Telehealth executives' arrests
Domestic cats can contract and spread bird flu, study
Beet juice intake may enhance heart health in postmenopausal women
How to identify bee sting? Find out
'Flesh-eating bacteria' spreading in Japan after COVID restrictions lifted
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Here's how enough sleep and moderate exercise help with healthy aging
Is dark chocolate really good for your health?
Experts call for 'urgent action' on cancer care delays
Korean instant ‘fire noodles' too hot for Danish taste buds