Flesh-eating bacteria kill four people in Florida: Here’s what you must know

At least four people have been killed this year in Florida due to a flesh-eating bacteria, Vibrio vulnificus.
The state’s health department confirmed the deaths in a statement posted on the Florida Health website.
This year, a total of 11 individuals have contracted the disease.
Vibrio vulnificus is mainly found in coastal waters, as it lives in brackish seawater and can enter open wounds while individuals are swimming.
Vibrio vulnificus leads to vibriosis, and symptoms associated with the disease include abdominal pain, diarrhoea, severe derma-related infections, swelling, and discolouration.
While healthy individuals may only experience mild symptoms, immunocompromised people are likely to develop chronic liver disease, leading to serious health risks.
Florida Health further cautioned that if Vibrio vulnificus enters the bloodstream, it may cause severe illness characterised by blistering skin lesions, chills, and may become fatal.
A few severe cases may cause a severe infection, known as necrotising fasciitis, an aggressive skin infection, which is when the flesh around an open wound dies.
However, there are no cases of direct transmission between people reported yet.
Diagnosis and treatment
Health officials stated that the bacterial infection can be easily diagnosed by blood, stool, and wound testing.
For mild infections, the CDC advised raising fluid consumption to prevent dehydration.
People with severe and prolonged infections should get antibiotics for enhanced survival rates.
For people with infected wounds, surgery may become mandatory to remove dead tissue.
Florida Health said, "Aggressive attention should be given to the wound site; for patients with wound infections, amputation of the infected limb is sometimes necessary."
CDC further warned that about one in five people are likely to die from the infection, sometimes within a day or two of contracting the illness.