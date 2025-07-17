Flesh-eating bacteria kill four people in Florida: Here’s what you must know

Flesh-eating bacteria kill four people in Florida: Here’s what you must know
Flesh-eating bacteria kill four people in Florida: Here’s what you must know

At least four people have been killed this year in Florida due to a flesh-eating bacteria, Vibrio vulnificus.

The state’s health department confirmed the deaths in a statement posted on the Florida Health website.

This year, a total of 11 individuals have contracted the disease.

Vibrio vulnificus is mainly found in coastal waters, as it lives in brackish seawater and can enter open wounds while individuals are swimming.

Vibrio vulnificus leads to vibriosis, and symptoms associated with the disease include abdominal pain, diarrhoea, severe derma-related infections, swelling, and discolouration.

While healthy individuals may only experience mild symptoms, immunocompromised people are likely to develop chronic liver disease, leading to serious health risks.

Florida Health further cautioned that if Vibrio vulnificus enters the bloodstream, it may cause severe illness characterised by blistering skin lesions, chills, and may become fatal.

A few severe cases may cause a severe infection, known as necrotising fasciitis, an aggressive skin infection, which is when the flesh around an open wound dies.

However, there are no cases of direct transmission between people reported yet.

Diagnosis and treatment

Health officials stated that the bacterial infection can be easily diagnosed by blood, stool, and wound testing.

For mild infections, the CDC advised raising fluid consumption to prevent dehydration.

People with severe and prolonged infections should get antibiotics for enhanced survival rates.

For people with infected wounds, surgery may become mandatory to remove dead tissue.

Florida Health said, "Aggressive attention should be given to the wound site; for patients with wound infections, amputation of the infected limb is sometimes necessary."

CDC further warned that about one in five people are likely to die from the infection, sometimes within a day or two of contracting the illness.

Related
Read more : Health

Diet significantly influences constipation risk, study
Diet significantly influences constipation risk, study
Results indicated that a western diet with red and processed meats, refined grains raised the risk of chronic constipation by 22%

FDA approves Kerendia for cardiac failure with LVEF ≥40 percent
FDA approves Kerendia for cardiac failure with LVEF ≥40 percent
Kerendia, a nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist that inhibits overactivation of mineralocorticoid receptors

Measles outbreak: Alberta exceeds case counts reported across US
Measles outbreak: Alberta exceeds case counts reported across US
Alberta reports 1,314 cases since March, surpassing the United States in confirmed measles cases

Cancer patients given new hope as NHS chief declares major progress
Cancer patients given new hope as NHS chief declares major progress
A senior NHS official has shared a message of hope for those facing a cancer diagnosis

Top home remedies to beat dandruff in 2025
Top home remedies to beat dandruff in 2025
Discover a few effective ways to naturally reduce dandruff at home

Untreated high cholesterol may lead to needless cardiac events: Study

Untreated high cholesterol may lead to needless cardiac events: Study
Results indicated that among participants who had never suffered a cardiac attack or stroke, 47% of them were eligible for statins

Measles outbreak in Liverpool: child passes away as cases surge
Measles outbreak in Liverpool: child passes away as cases surge
Alder Hey Children's Hospital has issued a warning regarding measles, as they continue to rise in the UK

Boost your brain with this everyday kitchen ingredient, says study

Boost your brain with this everyday kitchen ingredient, says study
Approximately 55 million people worldwide are currently living with dementia, a general term for loss of memory and other thinking abilities