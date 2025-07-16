Researchers create advanced AI tool to screen for Diabetic retinopathy

Researchers created the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-centric retina tracker that can assist doctors in screening for a vision-destroying diabetic eye disease.
On Monday, researchers presented the program at the annual meeting of The Endocrine Society in San Francisco.
The Simple Mobile AI Retina Tracker (SMART) programme achieved more than 99% precision in screening for Diabetic retinopathy.
Diabetic retinopathy is a serious complication affecting the blood vessels of the retina, the light-sensing layer of tissue at the back of the eye. It has affected 100 million individuals worldwide.
This cutting-edge AI model is trained on several thousand retinal images.
Additionally, it has been tested on another set of pictures and discovered that it may identify diabetic retinopathy with a speed of one second per image.
Researchers stated that the AI efficiently distinguished diabetic retinopathy from other eye-related diseases.
Researcher Dr. Elangovan Krishnan with AIM Doctor in Houston stated:
“By democratizing eye care through universally accessible mobile technology, this innovation has the potential to screen billions globally, reducing vision loss from diabetic retinopathy while transforming healthcare delivery systems.”
Elangovan continued, “This research proves that AI can be a force for good, bridging gaps in care and bringing hope to millions at risk of losing their sight.”
Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a journal.