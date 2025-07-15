Diet significantly influences constipation risk, study

A recent study revealed the risk of chronic constipation in middle-aged folks and seniors.
According to a study published in the journal Gastroenterology, the Mediterranean diet and plant-based diets were discovered to be the best way to ward off constipation.
For the study, researchers assessed data from nearly 96,000 people who participated in three studies, diligently monitoring the physical condition of health professionals.
More than 7,500 participants experienced constipation during up to four years of follow-up, according to the study.
Researchers assessed participants’ diets depending on their adherence to their eating patterns, including Mediterranean diet, low-carb diet, Western diet, plant-based diet, and a diet to minimise inflammation.
Results indicated that plant-based diets significantly minimised constipation risk by 20%, while Mediterranean diets minimised risk by 16%.
The Mediterranean diet highlights several vegetables, fruits, beans, lentils, whole grains, nuts, seeds, olive oil, herbs and spices.
Dairy, fish and poultry are consumed multiple times a week, and red meat and processed meat are not frequently consumed.
Meanwhile, a western diet with red and processed meats, refined grains, fatty foods and processed food raised the risk of chronic constipation by 22%, and a diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods raised it by 24%.
Senior researcher, a gastroenterologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Dr. Kyle Staller, stated:
“Our findings suggest a diet rich in vegetables, nuts, and healthy fats may help prevent chronic constipation in middle- and older-age adults.”
However, experts stressed the need for more studies to authenticate the findings.