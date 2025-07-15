Diet significantly influences constipation risk, study

Diet significantly influences constipation risk, study
Diet significantly influences constipation risk, study

A recent study revealed the risk of chronic constipation in middle-aged folks and seniors.

According to a study published in the journal Gastroenterology, the Mediterranean diet and plant-based diets were discovered to be the best way to ward off constipation.

For the study, researchers assessed data from nearly 96,000 people who participated in three studies, diligently monitoring the physical condition of health professionals.

More than 7,500 participants experienced constipation during up to four years of follow-up, according to the study.

Researchers assessed participants’ diets depending on their adherence to their eating patterns, including Mediterranean diet, low-carb diet, Western diet, plant-based diet, and a diet to minimise inflammation.

Results indicated that plant-based diets significantly minimised constipation risk by 20%, while Mediterranean diets minimised risk by 16%.

The Mediterranean diet highlights several vegetables, fruits, beans, lentils, whole grains, nuts, seeds, olive oil, herbs and spices.

Dairy, fish and poultry are consumed multiple times a week, and red meat and processed meat are not frequently consumed.

Meanwhile, a western diet with red and processed meats, refined grains, fatty foods and processed food raised the risk of chronic constipation by 22%, and a diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods raised it by 24%.

Senior researcher, a gastroenterologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Dr. Kyle Staller, stated:

“Our findings suggest a diet rich in vegetables, nuts, and healthy fats may help prevent chronic constipation in middle- and older-age adults.”

However, experts stressed the need for more studies to authenticate the findings.

Related
Read more : Health

Untreated high cholesterol may lead to needless cardiac events: Study

Untreated high cholesterol may lead to needless cardiac events: Study
Results indicated that among participants who had never suffered a cardiac attack or stroke, 47% of them were eligible for statins

Measles outbreak in Liverpool: child passes away as cases surge
Measles outbreak in Liverpool: child passes away as cases surge
Alder Hey Children's Hospital has issued a warning regarding measles, as they continue to rise in the UK

Boost your brain with this everyday kitchen ingredient, says study

Boost your brain with this everyday kitchen ingredient, says study
Approximately 55 million people worldwide are currently living with dementia, a general term for loss of memory and other thinking abilities

US cuts to HIV aid may lead to 4 million deaths by 2029, UN warns
US cuts to HIV aid may lead to 4 million deaths by 2029, UN warns
Experts cautioned that the US is 'abandoning the fight' just as ending AIDS is within reach

Ritz Peanut Butter Crackers recalled nationwide over labeling error
Ritz Peanut Butter Crackers recalled nationwide over labeling error
Check out the list of the recalled Ritz cracker sandwich cartons

About 1 in 3 US Teens are prediabetic, CDC data suggests
About 1 in 3 US Teens are prediabetic, CDC data suggests
Experts warn of a significant spike in early-onset Type 2 diabetes that the healthcare system may not be prepared for

Lead exposure may significantly affect kids' memory, study

Lead exposure may significantly affect kids' memory, study
Lead exposure in women or during early childhood is likely to increase kids' risk of cognitive decline

'Old' brains significantly increase mortality risk, Alzheimer's, study
'Old' brains significantly increase mortality risk, Alzheimer's, study
Results indicated that 6–7% of individuals had “extremely youthful” or “extremely aged” brains