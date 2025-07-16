Healthy plant-based diet may reduce inflammatory bowel disease risk, study

A recent study revealed that a healthy plant-based diet may minimise the risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) due to the anti-inflammatory properties of the diet.
Researchers from the First Affiliated Hospital at the Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, China, assessed the link between plant-based diets and IBD risk.
The researchers discovered that during a follow-up of 14.5 years, nearly 1,117 participants developed IBD. The diseases include ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.
They found an inverse link between a healthy Plant-Based Dietary Index (PDI) and ulcerative colitis risk ( hazard ratio [HR], 0.92) and Crohn disease risk (HR, 0.86) and between PDI and Crohn disease risk (HR, 0.86).
Furthermore, researchers found a positive association between an unhealthy PDI and Crohn disease risk (HR, 1.15).
Fruits and vegetables remain a protective factor.
Blood analyses suggested that neutrophils, white blood cells, and C-reactive protein played a crucial role in modulating IBD risk.
Coauthor Zhe Shen, M.D., also from Zhejiang University stated, "Our research indicates that a healthy plant-based diet may protect against inflammatory bowel disease, with its anti-inflammatory properties playing a key role."
It suggested that a healthy plant-based diet may reduce the risk of inflammatory bowel disease due to its anti-inflammatory, underscoring the potential of dietary preferences in preventing chronic digestive conditions.