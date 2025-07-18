Research shows greater depression risk in women with premature menopause

A recent study revealed that a few women are at a significantly higher risk of depression during their premature menopause phase.

Premature menopause is considered “early menopause” when the ovaries stop performing normal function before the age of 40.

It is associated with a more than tripled risk for depression and an over quintupled risk for anxiety.

According to a study published in the journal Menopause, a few women with the condition are at an increased risk of depression compared to others.

Results indicated that women who grieve over the loss of their fertility or who lack sufficient emotional support also had an increased risk.

Researchers further discovered that the use of hormone therapy didn’t affect a woman’s depression risk.

The Menopause Society stated: “About 3 in every 100 women will experience premature menopause.”

For the study, researchers collected data from nearly 350 women with premature menopause. Among the participants, up to one-third (30%) had depression symptoms.

Associate medical director of The Menopause Society, Dr. Monica Christmas, stated:

The high prevalence of depressive symptoms in those with (premature menopause) highlights the importance of routine screening in this vulnerable population.” 

“Although hormone therapy is recognised as the standard of care for those with (premature menopause) for management of some menopause-related symptoms and preventive care, it is not first-line treatment for mood disorders,” added Christmas.

Researchers stressed the need for further research to confirm the association between depression and early menopause and to detect effective strategies to assist women in preventing depression.

