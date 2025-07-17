WHO, UNICEF data reveal nearly 14 million infants remain unvaccinated globally

The recently released data by the World Health Organization and UNICEF revealed a significant increase in childhood vaccination rates; however, more than 14 million children remain unvaccinated.

In 2024, 89% of infants worldwide (~115 million) got at least one shot of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP)-containing vaccine, and 85% completed all three shots.

The number was more than that reported in 2023. Nearly 171,000 more children got at least one shot of the DTP vaccine, and one million more completed the full three-dose series.

Up to 20 million infants didn’t receive even one shot of a DTP-containing vaccine in 2024.

This number includes 14.3 million "zero-dose" children who didn’t receive the vaccine shots.

This significantly higher number of zero-dose children was four million more than the 2024 target needed to stay on track, aiming for the Immunization Agenda 2030 and 1.4 million more as compared to the number seen in 2019.

Since 2019, 131 countries have maintained elevated DTP first-dose coverage (90%+), but it has stalled the expansion. War-torn nations, though home to only 25% of the world’s infants, account for 50% of unvaccinated children.

In several areas, unvaccinated children increased from 3.6 million in 2019 to 5.4 million in 2024.

UNICEF urges enhanced incorporation of immunisation in crisis settings. Meanwhile, global vaccine progress persists: HPV coverage rose from 17% in 2019 to 31% in 2024, and measles vaccination has seen a slight improvement.

UNICEF urges urgent action to address health budget cuts, weak systems, and misinformation, ensuring all children’s protection from preventable diseases.

