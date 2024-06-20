'Parkour tourists' damage historic building in Italy, spark concerns

World

  June 20, 2024
A recent parkour stunt performed by London-based group Team Phat in the ancient Italian city of Matera has sparked outrage and raised concerns over the preservation of historic sites.

As per CNN, the incident occurred during a visit to Matera, renowned for its ancient stone structures dating back to the Paleolithic era and designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1993.

In a video posted on YouTube by Team Phat, a freerunner named Devon McIntosh can be seen attempting a daring jump from one building to another.

Tragically, the attempt led to a segment of a historic building collapsing, causing damage to the structure and injuring McIntosh in the process.

Matera, known for its well-preserved cave churches, fortified farmhouses, and historic districts, has become a popular destination for tourists and filmmakers alike.

However, incidents like this highlight the challenges faced in balancing tourism with the preservation of architectural treasures.

This is not the first time Team Phat has faced scrutiny for their actions.

In a previous incident in Venice, a member of the group jumped into a canal, prompting strong condemnation from Mayor Luigi Brugnaro.

The incident led to calls for stricter measures to protect fragile cities like Venice from irresponsible behaviour by tourists.

As concerns grow over the conduct of travellers at historic sites, authorities in some destinations are taking proactive steps to address the issue.

In Venice, entry fee tickets were introduced as a measure to regulate tourist activities and preserve the city's delicate infrastructure.

Similarly, a historic district in Kyoto, Japan, recently announced a ban on tourists following complaints about disrespectful behavior and failure to adhere to local customs.

