Jeff Bezos stuns fans with new look after Lauren Sánchez wedding

Jeff Bezos seems to be ready to redefine his new look following his lavish wedding to Lauren Sanchez Bezos.
The Amazon founder, who started shaving his head in 2013, appeared on July 10 with noticeably more grey hair around the sides of his scalp while attending the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho.
The appearance came two weeks after the 61-year-old billionaire and Sánchez exchanged wedding vows in a star-studded ceremony in Italy on June 27.
Lauren wore a custom high-necked, hand-appliquéd Italian lace gown inspired by Sophia Loren’s 1958 Houseboat wedding dress.
The intricate dress and lace corset reportedly took 900 hours of atelier work, embellished with priest-style buttons.
Bezos opted for an elegant black tuxedo.
While speaking to The Vogue, the 55-year-old former journalist opened up about her fitness routine leading up to the wedding, mentioning dietary changes, saying, “I like food... I’m Latin!”
She lost only three and a half pounds. Meanwhile, the 61-year-old has garnered immense attention for his intense fitness dedication. Widely known for his gym discipline.
Previously, Bezos took the internet by storm in 2023 with a muscular appearance on Vogue’s cover.
The newlyweds’ fresh post-wedding appearances, coupled with Bezos’ unexpected hair, have created buzz across social media, hinting at a new couple era.