US Justice Department fires 9 more employees from Jack Smith team, report

US Justice Department fires 9 more employees from Jack Smith team
US Justice Department fires 9 more employees from Jack Smith team

 US Justice Department has fired nine more employees from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation team.

According to Reuters, US Attorney Pam Bondi fired at least nine workers who worked with Smith to investigate President Donald Trump's handling of the classified documents and attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

People familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that at least two of the people were prosecutors who worked with Florida and North Carolina attorney offices in the country, while the other seven people were working as the supporting staff.

US Justice has been deliberately firing employees who worked on the cases related to Trump and his supporters since he took office in January 2025.

A week after the Republican president took office, the agency fired 14 attorneys from Smith’s team.

After the latest firing, the number of people terminated from the special counsel’s team has reached 26.

In the recent month the Justice Department has also fired several employees who worked on cases related to the January 6 Capitol riot and related to people who tried to stop certifying Joe Biden’s win.

Last month, persecutors and supervisors, including the one who worked on the Proud Boys case, were fired, while earlier in July, a long-serving member of the department who also served as a spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office in Washington, DC, was fired.

Related
Read more : World

Air India crash preliminary report suggests fuel switches cut off
Air India crash preliminary report suggests fuel switches cut off
The London-bound aircraft claimed the lives of 241 people on board along with nearly 30 on the ground

TikTok star Aldo Miranda dies at 32 in Mexico
TikTok star Aldo Miranda dies at 32 in Mexico
The acclaimed influencer Also Miranda posted a cryptic Instagram Story prior to his death

3I/ATLAS: Mysterious comet older than Sun discovered by astronomers
3I/ATLAS: Mysterious comet older than Sun discovered by astronomers
When the comet 3I/ATLAS moves close to the Sun, the heat will warm it up and anyone might soon be able to see the comet using regular telescopes

Arizona wildfires force evacuations near Grand Canyon
Arizona wildfires force evacuations near Grand Canyon
The blazing fire, ignited by lightning, has burned roughly 1,000 acres near Jacob Lake

Air India crash under investigation for suspected pilot error
Air India crash under investigation for suspected pilot error
Air India Boeing 787-8 crash kills at least 38 on ground moments after takeoff

Lost J.M.W. Turner painting fetches huge price at auction after 150 years missing
Lost J.M.W. Turner painting fetches huge price at auction after 150 years missing
The painting shows a dramatic scene of a former hot spring and spa in Bristol

Delaware Memorial Bridge accident sparks major rescue after truck plunges into river
Delaware Memorial Bridge accident sparks major rescue after truck plunges into river
The truck was going on the bridge, toward Delaware, when it suddenly moved across three lanes and crashed into a concrete wall

Skyscraper-sized iceberg sparks emergency warnings in Greenland
Skyscraper-sized iceberg sparks emergency warnings in Greenland
Stunning photos have captured a giant iceberg drifting toward houses near the shore