US Justice Department fires 9 more employees from Jack Smith team, report

US Justice Department has fired nine more employees from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation team.
According to Reuters, US Attorney Pam Bondi fired at least nine workers who worked with Smith to investigate President Donald Trump's handling of the classified documents and attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
People familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that at least two of the people were prosecutors who worked with Florida and North Carolina attorney offices in the country, while the other seven people were working as the supporting staff.
US Justice has been deliberately firing employees who worked on the cases related to Trump and his supporters since he took office in January 2025.
A week after the Republican president took office, the agency fired 14 attorneys from Smith’s team.
After the latest firing, the number of people terminated from the special counsel’s team has reached 26.
In the recent month the Justice Department has also fired several employees who worked on cases related to the January 6 Capitol riot and related to people who tried to stop certifying Joe Biden’s win.
Last month, persecutors and supervisors, including the one who worked on the Proud Boys case, were fired, while earlier in July, a long-serving member of the department who also served as a spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office in Washington, DC, was fired.