Gardening found to boost brain health in old age

A new study has found that gardening can play a crucial role in maintaining brain health and protecting against dementia in old age.
This groundbreaking research, conducted by psychologists at Edinburgh University, tracked hundreds of Scots over nearly a century and discovered that time spent gardening may help preserve cognitive abilities up to the age of 80, regardless of an individual's wealth or education.
Published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, the study suggests that the mentally stimulating nature of gardening contributes to brain health in older age.
The research was part of the long-term Lothian Birth Cohorts survey, which tested the intelligence of children born in Edinburgh in 1921 and reassessed their cognitive abilities at age 79 and beyond.
The study found that among 467 participants, those who frequently or occasionally gardened showed better cognitive abilities in old age compared to their younger years.
In contrast, those who never or rarely gardened had lower test scores than in their youth.
Meanwhile, Alzheimer Scotland praised the findings, highlighting the numerous benefits of gardening, including increased hand strength, healthier diets, and social connections, all of which are beneficial for brain health.
While, Dr. Janie Corley, the study's lead author, emphasised that gardening involves complex cognitive processes and supports the 'use it or lose it' framework of cognitive function, potentially reducing the risk of cognitive decline.
With dementia affecting nearly 100,000 Scots, this study provides promising insights into how gardening could be a valuable activity for promoting healthy cognitive aging.