How can you feel 30 years younger with one exercise? Find out

A physiologist, after decades of researching the ageing process, revealed that one exercise routine can make you feel 30 to 35 years younger.
According to Wales Online, the physiologist Dr. Marcas Bamman says that an exercise routine can take 30-35 years off your decline in muscular strength and function, suggesting people over 60 go to the gym two to three times a week for resistance training.
He noted that most of the age-related physical issues are caused by not putting enough strain on the body. Exercise that involves using weights to strengthen the legs, arms, and core could help in avoiding the risk of osteoporosis linked to ageing.
Bamman, in an interview with The Associated Press, said, “Resistance training is in many ways the true fountain of youth. I like to say the fountain of youth is the water cooler in the gym.”
He further added, “When I tell somebody that in four to six months your strength, muscle mass, and overall muscle function are going to elevate to the levels of people 30 to 35 years younger, that hits home.”
Bamman recommended consulting with the trainer to learn how to exercise properly.
A physiologist suggested, “It’s actually quite safe, but it does require proper progression. You have to have a good instructor who can teach the movements properly.”
Bamman noted, “"If you put high demands on the system, like resistance training, now the body has to adapt to these higher demands. The body says: 'To adapt to these new demands, I’ve got to make my bones stronger. I’ve got to make my muscles bigger.”