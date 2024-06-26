US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia

World

  by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024
The US journalist Evan Gershkovich’s trial begins in Russia on Wednesday, June 26, behind closed doors. 

According to BBC, Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter has been locked in the Moscow jail for nearly fifteen months. 

The trial begins in Yekaterinburg, a city where he was arrested on espionage charges while reporting for WSJ. 

Prosecutors claimed that Gershkovich was collecting classified information about Russian tank manufacturers for America’s Central Intelligence Agency. 

Deborah Ball, deputy world coverage chief for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at the Wall Street Journal, said, “This is a bogus process. It’s outrageous and outlandish. (Evan) will not enjoy any of the due process that we would expect in any Western court.”

He further added, “It will be a closed door. It will be a secret. Russia’s acquittal rate is less than one percent. We don’t expect any chance of him being acquitted.”

Moreover, the US Embassy called for the immediate release of Gershkovich. 

The embassy stated, “His case is not about evidence, procedural norms, or the rule of law. It is about the Kremlin using American citizens to achieve its political objectives.”

After a few hours of closed proceedings, the court has scheduled the session for August 13. 

