Melania Trump teases Donald Trump’s golf habit in surprise children's hospital visit

Melania Trump made a surprise visit to Children's National Hospital for a July 4th art event.
Nine children, some still being treated and some former patents joined Melania for an art activity at the hospital, as per MailUK.
They decorated rocks for the hospital's garden and coloured on notepads with her "Be Best" campaign.
Melania wore a white button-down blouse with black polka dots paired with a knee-length off-white skirt and stylish white-pointed toe-flats.
During her visit, when some children asked if she liked golf like her husband, the first lady responded with a playful joke.
She replied with a laugh saying, "No, I don't play golf," but then shared she used to play in the past.
Melania also invited these kids to the attend the big 250th Independence Day celebration at the White House on July 4, 2026 and also told them about the exciting plans for the event, including a fireworks show and military F-14 jet flyovers.
She also brought gift bags for the children that included blankets, children's books and teddy bears wearing t-shirts with her "Be Best" campaign logo.
Supporting children's health has been a key part of her "Be Best campaign."
After the art session, the children then went outside to decorate the hospital's Healing Garden with their artwork.
As per the reports, she also revealed a new flower called the ‘Eternal Flame’ hybrid tea rose, which is a yellow rose known for its strong fragrance.
After the hospital visit, Melania will meet freed Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander and his family along with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.