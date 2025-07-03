Michelle Obama reveals her mother's final words that changed her life

Michelle Obama reveals her mother's final words that changed her life

Michelle Obama recently shared a deeply personal moment that continues to guide her throughout her life!

Speaking on NPR's Wild Card podcast, Michelle shared that before her mother passed away in the previous year, she said four powerful words that deeply influenced how Michelle now lives her life.

Michelle revealed, "The last year of my mom's life, she was sick. Her body was just shutting down for a number of various reasons."

"And her last bout of illness, she was with me in Hawaii, in our home in Hawaii, which was a blessing because she was forced to let me take care of her... She didn't want to be a burden," she continued.

The former first lady further shared that she tried everything to extend her mother's life and her mother even seemed to improve and returned to Chicago.

But later her mother felt that she didn't have much time left and while they were sitting together watching TV, she gave Michelle some thoughtful advice.

Michelle said her mother had started to realize that she wouldn’t be able to go back to how she used to be and she understood that her life was coming to an end.

In that moment, her mother leaned toward Michelle and softly said, "Wow, this went fast." 

Michelle then said, "I held her hand and said, 'What are you talking about?' And she said, 'Life. This went fast.'"

She emotionally added that she hopes to feel the same way one day, wishing she had more time, not because she wasn't ready but because life "has been good and purposeful."

Holding back tears, she ended by saying that she's now trying to live her life with the same mindset.

