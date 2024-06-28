World

Trump calls Biden ‘bad, weak Palestinian’ in first presidential debate

Donald Trump attacked Joe Biden on the Palestinian issue in a heated debate

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024


Donald Trump called Joe Biden ‘a very bad Palestinian’ during the first presidential debate of 2024 on Thursday, June 27, in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to Al Jazeera, Trump argued that Biden does not want to help Israel ‘finish the job’ against Hamas.

When the US President said, “We are the biggest producer of support for Israel of anyone in the world, and so that is two different things. Hamas cannot be allowed to continue. We continue to send our experts and our intelligence people as to how they can get Hamas.

To which the former President replied, “As far as Israel and Hamas, Israel is the one that wants to go. He said the only one that wants to keep going is Hamas. Actually, Israel is the one. And you should let them go and let them finish the job. He doesn’t want to do it. He’s become like a Palestinian, but they don’t like him because he’s a very bad Palestinian, he’s a weak one.”

The Democrat leader also falsely claimed, “Everyone from the United Nations Security Council, straight through the G7 to the Israelis, and (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu have endorsed the plan that I put forward. The only one who wants the war to continue is Hamas.”

Biden earlier put forward a three-stage ceasefire plan for the ongoing war in Gaza, including the exchange of hostages, the permanent end of conflict, and rebuilding homes and public facilities.

