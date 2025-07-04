US Congress passes ‘big, beautiful bill’: Who gains and who pays?

Donald Trump celebrates ‘phenomenal victory’ after Congress passes sweeping domestic policy bill
Donald Trump celebrates ‘phenomenal victory’ after Congress passes sweeping domestic policy bill

The House on Thursday passed the signature piece of legislation of President Trump's second term, approving a massive bill that includes trillions of dollars in tax and spending cuts while ramping up funding for defense and implementing the administration's immigration agenda.

The lower chamber voted 218 to 214 to approve the measure, with two Republicans, Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, joining all Democrats in opposing the bill. The Senate passed the legislation, dubbed the "big, beautiful bill," earlier this week.

Who gains and who pays?

Corporate America

Corporations are betting they will benefit from the legislation making permanent the tax breaks in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

The package would restore a tax break from the 2017 tax package that allowed businesses to fully write off the cost of equipment in the first year it was purchased. The incentive has been phasing out since 2023.

Manufacturers

Manufacturers are especially happy that the bill would make significant changes to how the US tax code treats the construction of new manufacturing facilities.

Businesses will be allowed to fully and immediately deduct the cost of building new manufacturing facilities. This temporary provision is retroactive to January 19, 2025 and continues for construction that begins before January 1, 2029.

Small businesses and partnerships

The National Federation of Independent Business, the leading small business lobbying group, praised the legislation for making permanent a special deduction for the owners of certain pass-through entities who pay businesses taxes on their individual tax returns.

High-income Americans

The net income for the top 20% of earners would increase by nearly $13,000 per year, after taxes and transfers, according to an analysis of a near-final version of the Senate bill by Penn Wharton Budget Model.

That amounts to a 3% average increase in income for those households.

Low-income Americans

Many people at the lowest end of the income ladder would be worse off because the package would enact historic cuts to the nation’s safety net program, particularly Medicaid and food stamps.

Hospitals

Hospitals are not happy with the health care provisions of the bill, which would reduce the support they receive from states to care for Medicaid enrollees and leave them with more uncompensated care costs for treating uninsured patients.

Clean energy and EVs

The Senate removed a last-minute excise tax on wind and solar that experts warned would have been a “killer” for the clean energy industry.

However, the Senate bill still strips tax incentives for wind, solar and other renewable energy projects by 2027 and gives developers stringent requirements to claim them.

Read more : World
Julio César Chávez Jr. faces deportation in US after ICE arrest
Julio César Chávez Jr. faces deportation in US after ICE arrest
Mexican Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. arrested in US days after losing fight to Jake Paul
Michelle Obama reveals her mother's final words that changed her life
Michelle Obama reveals her mother's final words that changed her life
Michelle shared that before her mother passed away she said four powerful words that deeply influenced her life
Melania Trump teases Donald Trump’s golf habit in surprise children's hospital visit
Melania Trump teases Donald Trump’s golf habit in surprise children's hospital visit
Nine children, some still being treated and some former patents joined Melania for an art activity at the hospital
Chicago nightclub shooting leaves 4 dead, 14 injured after rapper’s album party
Chicago nightclub shooting leaves 4 dead, 14 injured after rapper’s album party
Among those who died were two men, including the rapper's boyfriend and two women
Greek island wildfire forces 1,500 to evacuate as heatwave intensifies
Greek island wildfire forces 1,500 to evacuate as heatwave intensifies
Europe continues to experience unusually high temperatures due to an early summer heatwave
Century-old grocery store in US files for bankruptcy
Century-old grocery store in US files for bankruptcy
Del Monte is looking for a potential buyer as it seeks bankruptcy protection
Jellycat craze in UK prompts thieves to target shops for soft toys
Jellycat craze in UK prompts thieves to target shops for soft toys
Bookshops and garden centres all over the UK have seen surge in shoplifting as Jellycat buzz intensifies
Skydiving plane crashes into woods in New Jersey, injures 15 onboard
Skydiving plane crashes into woods in New Jersey, injures 15 onboard
15 people onboard were sent to hospital after the skydiving plane went off New Jersey runway into woods
World's largest Mars meteorite ever could fetch $4 million at auction
World's largest Mars meteorite ever could fetch $4 million at auction
Rare meteorite from Mars expected to sell for up to $4 million at Sotheby's in New York
Earth's rotation speeds up: Get ready for the shortest day ever
Earth's rotation speeds up: Get ready for the shortest day ever
Scientist warn that the accelerating rotation of Earth will soon bring the shortest day in history
Port Authority Bus Terminal shutdown after 2 buses collide, injuring 14
Port Authority Bus Terminal shutdown after 2 buses collide, injuring 14
NYC's Port Authority Bus Terminal closed after a multi-bus accident left 14 injured
Europe heat wave turns deadly: Wildfire kills 2 in Spain
Europe heat wave turns deadly: Wildfire kills 2 in Spain
Spain wildfire claims two lives in rural province of Lleida amidst scorching heat wave in Europe