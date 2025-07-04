Ivanka Trump pens inspiring post on Fourth of July: ‘Growth, gratitude, grace!’

Ivanka Trump penned a heartfelt message as she reflects on the “halfway point of 2025” while wishing for a purpose-driven second half.
Taking to Instagram, US President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter shared a heartfelt message to mark halfway through the year and inspiration for the rest of the year and Independence Day.
She wrote, “Yesterday marked the halfway point of 2025, and it’s the perfect moment to pause and reflect, not to chase perfection, but to honour our progress (even the imperfect kind).”
The former advisor to the US president suggested her followers take a moment and ask themselves what they have achieved so far. What are the habits or expectations they should let go? Who has uplifted them, and how can they deepen those connections? And when have they felt truly energised, and how can they nurture it?
“Progress is the momentum that keeps us moving forward. Letting go of what no longer serves brings clarity. Nurturing meaningful relationships reminds us that we’re stronger together. And tuning in to what gives us energy helps us align with our authentic selves,” the 43-year-old asserted.
She concluded the post saying, “This 4th of July, let’s celebrate independence and also intention—choosing to live the rest of the year with purpose, joy, integrity, and courage. Here’s to the rest of 2025: may it be full of growth, gratitude, and grace!”
Ivanka recently attended the extravagant wedding of billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice with husband Jared Kushner.