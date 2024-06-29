World

Massoud Pezeshkian emerges strong in Iran's presidential election runoff

Massoud Pezeshkian narrowly beat hardliner Saeed Jalili in the first round of voting

  by Web Desk
  • June 29, 2024
Massoud Pezeshkian emerges strong in Iran's presidential election runoff

In an election campaign dominated by hardliners, moderate candidate Massoud Pezeshkian has emerged as a standout figure.

He advocates for women's rights, social freedoms, and a cautious detente with the West, and economic reform.

As per Reuters, Pezeshkian narrowly beat hardliner Saeed Jalili in the first round of voting on Friday, but since he did not secure a majority, the two will face a run-off election on July 5.

Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old cardiac surgeon and former health minister, has gained support from reformists and appointed former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as his foreign policy adviser.

Despite his reformist stance, Pezeshkian remains loyal to Iran's theocratic rule and has no intention of challenging Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's policies.

If elected, Pezeshkian's presidency could hinder hardliners opposed to reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

However, with key policies controlled by Khamenei, many voters are skeptical about his ability to deliver on his promises.

Pezeshkian, the sole moderate among six approved candidates, aims to attract votes from hardline parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf's supporters and young, disillusioned voters.

