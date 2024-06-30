US proposes 'new language' to bridge Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks

The United States has introduced new language to help bridge gaps in the ongoing ceasefire and hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas.
As per CNN, this move comes as part of a three-phase proposal initially outlined by US President Joe Biden.
The aim is to secure the release of all hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.
The proposal, however, has faced challenges.
Hamas recently responded with additional amendments, and Israel has not publicly accepted the plan.
According to CNN contributor Barak Ravid, who reported in Axios, the US is urging Egypt and Qatar to convince Hamas to accept the revised language.
A source mentioned that acceptance of this new language by Hamas could finalize the deal.
The proposed language focuses on the first phase, where Israel and Hamas are expected to begin further negotiations, paving the way for a second phase involving a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza.
The disagreement centers around Hamas wanting to focus solely on the release of Palestinian prisoners, while Israel wants to discuss the demilitarization of Gaza and other issues.
Meanwhile, Hamas is demanding a permanent end to the conflict and a complete Israeli military withdrawal, while Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have vowed to continue the war until Hamas is eliminated.
In recent developments, Netanyahu expressed willingness to make a "partial deal" to return some hostages, which contradicted the original proposal.
He later retracted this statement after facing criticism from hostage families and politicians.
Meanwhile, fighting continues in Gaza City, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeting terror cells in the Shejaiya area.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the total number of Palestinians killed since October 7 has reached 37,834, with 86,858 injuries.