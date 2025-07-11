Fertility clinics gain popularity amid South Korea's low birth rate

Fertility clinics gain popularity amid South Koreas low birth rate
Fertility clinics gain popularity amid South Korea's low birth rate

South Korean couples seeking in vitro fertilisation (IVF) often have to face unimaginably long waits for their fertility clinic appointment.

As the country continues its struggle with having the world's lowest birth rate, clinics have become in an all-time high demand.

Between 2018 and 2022, the number of fertility treatments carried out in South Korea rose around 50%, with statistics showing that last year, one in six babies in the capital, Seoul, was born with the help of the treatment.

Analysing the situation, experts have cited that a positive attitude on family planning is the reason behind the surge.

Sarah Harper CBE, professor in gerontology at the University of Oxford, noted, "We have a young generation… that is used to being in control of its life."

That control also mirrors their family planning, as single women choose to freeze their eggs or a couple tries IVF when they can not conceive.

The rise in clinics is positive news for South Korea's government, which is trying to lift the country out of a demographic crisis, with one in five people being aged or above.

Notably, the country has repeatedly broken its own record for having the world's lowest birth rate, with it being 0.98 babies per woman in 2018, 0.84 in 2020, and 0.72 in 2023.

If this trend continues, experts warn the population of 50 million could halve in 60 years.

However, in 2024, the country saw a bit of hope as the birth rate rose slightly to 0.75, its first increase in nine years.

Related
Read more : World

MP Materials gets major lift as US becomes largest shareholder in rare earth deal
MP Materials gets major lift as US becomes largest shareholder in rare earth deal
Rare earth metals are very important for making many modern technologies, like electric cars and wind turbines

UK couple wins £500,000 payout after office tower blocked 'natural light'
UK couple wins £500,000 payout after office tower blocked 'natural light'
UK couple files lawsuit against Arbor Tower in London for blocking natural light to their flat

North Korean defector takes historic stand: Files lawsuit against Kim Jong Un
North Korean defector takes historic stand: Files lawsuit against Kim Jong Un
North Korean defector files civil and criminal charges against Kim Jong Un over human rights violations

Los Angeles tunnel collapse: 31 workers rescued from over 400ft underground
Los Angeles tunnel collapse: 31 workers rescued from over 400ft underground
Over 100 Los Angeles Fire Department personnel participated in the rescue of workers from the tunnel

Sean Duffy named as interim NASA head after Trump snub to Jared Isaacman
Sean Duffy named as interim NASA head after Trump snub to Jared Isaacman
Donald Trump picks ‘fantastic leader’ Sean Duffy as administrator of NASA ‘for a short period of time’

US lawmakers urge Canada to tackle wildfire smoke ‘filling air in summers’
US lawmakers urge Canada to tackle wildfire smoke ‘filling air in summers’
US complains about ‘suffocating Canadian wildfire smoke’ that is ruining Americans' summer

Chinese students find unique ways to fight off intense heatwave
Chinese students find unique ways to fight off intense heatwave
Climate change has caused panic all over the globe with intense summer heat with China observing record-breaking temperature

Liberian president speaks English, country's official language 'beautifully,' says Trump
Liberian president speaks English, country's official language 'beautifully,' says Trump
The president of Liberia was praised for his command of English at the White House meeting