Health

Does mercury content in fish affect neurodevelopment during pregnancy?

Researchers explore the impact of mercury content in fish on pregnancy outcomes

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024
Does mercury content in fish affect neurodevelopment during pregnancy?
Does mercury content in fish affect neurodevelopment during pregnancy?

Researchers have created a new model to offer better guidance on fish consumption, especially for pregnant women, by considering the mercury content in fish.

Published in The American Journal of Epidemiology, the study involves experts from Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, University of Rochester Medical Center, and Cornell University.

This model evaluates the harmful effects of mercury against the benefits of nutrients in fish.

When applied to a fish-eating population in Massachusetts, the findings showed that eating low mercury fish during pregnancy is beneficial for neurodevelopment, whereas high mercury fish is harmful.

Senior author Dr. Susan Korrick of Brigham and Women's Hospital noted, "For patients seeking guidance about fish consumption, public advisories can be confusing and may lead to decreased fish intake."

While, lead author Dr. Sally Thurston of the University of Rochester Medical Center added, "It's important for people to consider the type of fish they are consuming rather than simply reducing their overall fish intake."

Exposure to methylmercury (MeHg) can cause neurodevelopmental toxicity, but nutrients in fish like polyunsaturated fatty acids, selenium, iodine, and vitamin D are beneficial for neurodevelopment.

The researchers addressed the challenge of distinguishing between mercury's harmful effects and fish's beneficial effects by considering the average mercury content in fish consumed.

Using data from the New Bedford Cohort (NBC), which includes 788 children of mothers living near the New Bedford Harbor Superfund site in Massachusetts, the team studied the relationship between fish consumption (categorized by mercury levels) and neurodevelopment.

They found that low mercury fish intake was positively associated with neurodevelopmental outcomes, while high mercury fish intake was negatively associated.

National Rally leads 'first round' of France's parliamentary elections

National Rally leads 'first round' of France's parliamentary elections
Does mercury content in fish affect neurodevelopment during pregnancy?

Does mercury content in fish affect neurodevelopment during pregnancy?
Kerry Washington wants to keep children away from the public eye: Here's why

Kerry Washington wants to keep children away from the public eye: Here's why

Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024

Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024

Health News

Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
Are you aware of the signs of high blood pressure in the elderly?
Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
Are bananas good for weight loss?
Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
Is AC impacting your health? Here’s what you need to know
Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected
Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
Here's what expert says about ultra-processed food addiction
Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
Researchers reveal shocking details about multivitamin usage: Find out
Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
How much protein do you really need? Find out
Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
How can you feel 30 years younger with one exercise? Find out
Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
Man tears hole in throat while trying to suppress sneeze
Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
Gardening found to boost brain health in old age
Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
Are nuts the missing ingredient in your weight loss journey?
Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
Is cheese a secret weapon for shedding pounds?