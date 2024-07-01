Does mercury content in fish affect neurodevelopment during pregnancy?

Researchers have created a new model to offer better guidance on fish consumption, especially for pregnant women, by considering the mercury content in fish.
Published in The American Journal of Epidemiology, the study involves experts from Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, University of Rochester Medical Center, and Cornell University.
This model evaluates the harmful effects of mercury against the benefits of nutrients in fish.
When applied to a fish-eating population in Massachusetts, the findings showed that eating low mercury fish during pregnancy is beneficial for neurodevelopment, whereas high mercury fish is harmful.
Senior author Dr. Susan Korrick of Brigham and Women's Hospital noted, "For patients seeking guidance about fish consumption, public advisories can be confusing and may lead to decreased fish intake."
While, lead author Dr. Sally Thurston of the University of Rochester Medical Center added, "It's important for people to consider the type of fish they are consuming rather than simply reducing their overall fish intake."
Exposure to methylmercury (MeHg) can cause neurodevelopmental toxicity, but nutrients in fish like polyunsaturated fatty acids, selenium, iodine, and vitamin D are beneficial for neurodevelopment.
The researchers addressed the challenge of distinguishing between mercury's harmful effects and fish's beneficial effects by considering the average mercury content in fish consumed.
Using data from the New Bedford Cohort (NBC), which includes 788 children of mothers living near the New Bedford Harbor Superfund site in Massachusetts, the team studied the relationship between fish consumption (categorized by mercury levels) and neurodevelopment.
They found that low mercury fish intake was positively associated with neurodevelopmental outcomes, while high mercury fish intake was negatively associated.