Here’s all you need to know about World UFO Day

The World UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) Day is celebrated every year on the second day of July all around the globe.
As per Business Standard report, World UFO Day is celebrated on the anniversary of the Rossell incident that took place in 1947, in which the US government attempted to cover up a supposed alien spacecraft that crashed in Rossell, New Mexico.
The US military claimed that it was a weather balloon, whereas conspiracy theorists believed that it was an alien spacecraft.
This day is celebrated to spread awareness about unidentified flying objects among people and to bring people together to discuss the possibility of life beyond Earth.
The UFO Day has been celebrated since 2001. People celebrate this day by watching famous UFO-related movies, throwing UFO-themed parties, and sighting alleged UFOs.
Additionally, the US has the highest number of reported UFO sightings. On the other hand, Canada also has a long history of UFO sightings, with over 1,200 sightings in 2020 alone.