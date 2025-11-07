Sci-Tech

Apple TV+ outage disrupts streaming for thousands of users

The tech giant was down on Thursday in the US for around 15,000 users across the country

  • By Hania Jamil
Apple's streaming service Apple TV+ has reportedly been down in the US for thousands of users.

On Thursday, November 6, outage tracking website Downdetector.com had received complaints from nearly 14,907 users.

The Apple TV+ outage erupted at approximately 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, with subscribers across the US and a few around the globe encountering streaming errors.

Furthermore, the service status page revealed system-wide disruptions to video delivery, and the tech giant also reported temporary issues with Apple Music and Apple Arcade.

Apple reportedly restored services by Friday, November 7, after the outage lasted around 12 to 18 hours for most users.

Apple has not publicly disclosed the root cause; however, high-profile launches often strain server capacity globally, highlighting the streaming service vulnerabilities.

Apple TV outage and Pluribus premiere

The Apple TV+ suffered a brand new outage minutes after the premiere of Pluribus, a series from the creator of Breaking Bad.

In a highly unfortunate event, the downtime coincided with the launch of a heavily promoted series, which is expected to boost Apple TV subscriptions.

