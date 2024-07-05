Labour wins UK general election, ending Conservative 14-year rule

The Labour Party has won the UK general elections, outstating the Conservative Party after 14 years and five consecutive prime ministers.
According to Sky News, Keir Starmer’s Labour Party won over 390 seats in the election, leaving Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party behind with a strong margin as it has won over 100 seats only.
In order to form a government and win a majority in the House, the party must win 326 seats, and Labour has easily crossed that crucial number.
Kier Starmer will become the next Prime Minister of Britain in the coming hours.
Earlier in the evening, after winning the majority in the Hilborn and St. Pancras elections, Starmer said, “Tonight, people here and around the country have spoken, and they're ready for change... You have voted, it is now time for us to deliver."
Moreover, several senior Tories were defeated in the elections, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, Penny Mordaunt, and Johnny Mercer. Also, a record number of cabinet members—ten—lost their seats in the recent polls.
Till now, out of 650 parliamentary seats, the results of 600 seats have been declared, with Labour’s strong hold on the first position (394), Conservatives (105) on second, and Liberal Democrats (62) on third.