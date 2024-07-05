World

Labour wins UK general election, ending Conservative 14-year rule

Labour has won over 326 seats in the UK general election

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024
Labour has won over 326 seats in the UK general election
Labour has won over 326 seats in the UK general election

The Labour Party has won the UK general elections, outstating the Conservative Party after 14 years and five consecutive prime ministers.

According to Sky News, Keir Starmer’s Labour Party won over 390 seats in the election, leaving Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party behind with a strong margin as it has won over 100 seats only.

In order to form a government and win a majority in the House, the party must win 326 seats, and Labour has easily crossed that crucial number.

Kier Starmer will become the next Prime Minister of Britain in the coming hours.

Earlier in the evening, after winning the majority in the Hilborn and St. Pancras elections, Starmer said, “Tonight, people here and around the country have spoken, and they're ready for change... You have voted, it is now time for us to deliver."

Moreover, several senior Tories were defeated in the elections, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, Penny Mordaunt, and Johnny Mercer. Also, a record number of cabinet members—ten—lost their seats in the recent polls.

Till now, out of 650 parliamentary seats, the results of 600 seats have been declared, with Labour’s strong hold on the first position (394), Conservatives (105) on second, and Liberal Democrats (62) on third.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share cozy moment: See Pic

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share cozy moment: See Pic
Julia Roberts pens gushing note on 22nd Anniversary With Danny Moder

Julia Roberts pens gushing note on 22nd Anniversary With Danny Moder
Rishi Sunak accepts defeat in elections: ‘I take responsibility for loss’

Rishi Sunak accepts defeat in elections: ‘I take responsibility for loss’
Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘exploited’ by paparazzi after child birth

Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘exploited’ by paparazzi after child birth

World News

Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘exploited’ by paparazzi after child birth
Rishi Sunak accepts defeat in elections: ‘I take responsibility for loss’
Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘exploited’ by paparazzi after child birth
Hurricane Beryl heads towards Mexico after hitting Cayman islands
Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘exploited’ by paparazzi after child birth
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘exploited’ by paparazzi after child birth
What if Kamala Harris replaces Joe Biden? Find out
Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘exploited’ by paparazzi after child birth
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica with heavy rain and wind
Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘exploited’ by paparazzi after child birth
UK voters head to polls for pivotal general elections
Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘exploited’ by paparazzi after child birth
Joe Biden blows off exit talks: ‘I am not leaving’
Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘exploited’ by paparazzi after child birth
Shehbaz Sharif discusses bilateral relations with Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan
Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘exploited’ by paparazzi after child birth
Joe Biden to pull his name out of election soon
Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘exploited’ by paparazzi after child birth
Joe Biden admits falling asleep on stage during debate with Trump
Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘exploited’ by paparazzi after child birth
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘exploited’ by paparazzi after child birth
Turkey holds talks with US on nuclear power plants and SMRs projects