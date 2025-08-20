Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth suspended over indecent image allegations

A senior Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth has been suspended by the party after being formally accused of possessing indecent images.
Smyth was arrested by police in Dumfries on August 5 before being charged by cops and later released.
As per multiple reports, Smyth who previously served as the party's general secretary is now listed as an independent on the parliament website.
He is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said in a statement, noting, “On Tuesday, 5 August, 2025, officers executed a warrant at a property on Marchfield Avenue, Dumfries," as per The Sun.
“A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images. He is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date," the statement added.
Meanwhile, Smyth said, "These events have come as a shock and this is a deeply stressful time. I am obviously cooperating fully with any inquiries and hope the matter can be resolved quickly."
He further added, "I am not able to comment further at this stage, and in the meantime I would ask that my family and friends are given privacy.”
Smyth was elected as a MSP in 2016 and has since served in multiple senior roles within the parliament.