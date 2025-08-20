Jeju Island warns foreign tourists for first time to ‘behave’ to avoid fines

Police on South Korea’s resort island of Jeju issued guidelines warning foreign visitors to behave or risk fines- for the first time- after a surge in complaints from residents about misbehaviour.
The move comes as the island, famed for its beaches, volcanic scenery and hiking trails, experiences a sharp rebound in international tourism.
Local police said the guide- printed in Chinese, English and Korean- is the first of its kind in the country and is being rolled out during the peak summer season.
Authorities said the decision followed reports of foreign visitors littering, smoking in prohibited areas and even allowing children to defecate in public.
The booklet lists “minor offences" punishable by fines, including jaywalking, urinating or defecating in public, drunk and disorderly conduct, dining and dashing, using fake IDs and trespassing.
The guide aims to "prevent misunderstandings due to language and cultural differences and improve foreigners' understanding of Korean culture and laws", said Jeju Police Agency chief Kim Su-young.
An initial eight thousand copies of the guide will be printed and distributed immediately, Kim said.
First-time offenders will receive a warning, but repeat violators could face fines of up to 200,000 won ($143; £106), it noted.