Elon Musk signals potential backing of JD Vance after Trump fallout

Elon Musk may now support Vance financially, who previously spent nearly $300 million to Trump's campaign

Elon Musk appears to be shifting his political strategy ahead of the next US presidential elections.

Recent reports by The Wall Street Journal revealed that CEO of Tesla and Space X is putting aside his plans for a new US political party and is now considering backing JD Vance in the next presidential race.

Musk had earlier planned the "America Party" after a public argument with US President Donald Trump but he now believes that launching a new party could strain his Republican connections.

The two had a falling out in June after Musk criticized the president’s tax and spending bill.

As per the reports, tech entrepreneur may now support Vance financially, who previously spent nearly $300 million to Trump's campaign, joining other tech leaders already backing Vance as potential successor to Trump.

However, Musk responded to the report on his social media platform X by saying, "Nothing The Wall Street Journal says should ever be thought of as true."

This report comes after Vance told Musk to patch things up with Trump, indicating that Musk was wrong to have started a conflict with US president.

On the other hand, Musk is turning his attention back to his businesses at a time when Tesla's stock has fallen over 18% for the year, following its worst quarterly sales drop in more than ten years in July.

