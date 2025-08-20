Home / World

Lisa Cook faces resignation call from Trump following Pulte mortgage claims

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has a permanent vote on the central bank’s rate-setting committee

The US President Donald Trump has called for the resignation of a top Federal Reserve official.

Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday, August 20 and posted that he believes Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook "must resign, now!!!"

Trump’s comment followed allegations from William Pulte, the director of the US Federal Housing Finance Agency accused her in a letter, called "criminal referral," to the Attorney General of altering bank and property documents to obtain better loan conditions which could amount to mortgage fraud, as per CNBC.

He stated that his agency had collected Cook's mortgage documents and asked the Justice Department to investigate.

Pulte further claimed that Cook misrepresented her living status for properties in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Atlanta, Georgia.

His letter is part of ongoing investigation into the mortgage records of well-known Democratic leaders including Senator Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

On the other hand, the letter regarding Cook's mortgages increase pressure on the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates.

The Federal Reserve did not comment on Trump's post and neither the Justice Department nor the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) gave an immediate response to the comments.

