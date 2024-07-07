Health

Boost your skin this summer with vitamin C-rich foods

Explore which fruits and vegetables are beneficial for acquiring vitamin C

  • by Web Desk
  • July 07, 2024
Protecting your skin from the sun during summer is important, and vitamin C is a key player in this process.

Discovered by Albert Szent-Györgyi in the 1930s, vitamin C is crucial for skin health as it aids in collagen synthesis and protects the skin from sun damage and premature aging, keeping skin firm and elastic.

To ensure adequate intake of vitamin C, you can use supplements, with a recommended daily dose of 75 mg for women and 90 mg for men.

However, it's best to get vitamin C from a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, which also provide other beneficial nutrients.

The benefits of vitamin C include powerful antioxidant action, strengthening the immune system, aiding iron absorption, promoting cardiovascular health, maintaining connective tissues, accelerating wound healing, and supporting the nervous system. 

To boost your vitamin C intake, include these foods in your diet:

Hot Peppers: 

Red chillies provide about 229 mg of vitamin C per 100 grams. They also contain vitamin A, which has anti-aging benefits for the skin. Add them raw to dishes like pasta, meat, fish, or salads.

Guava: 

This tropical fruit offers about 228 mg of vitamin C per 100 grams and is rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antibacterial properties.

Blackcurrants and Berries: 

Berries, especially blackcurrants, are rich in vitamin C, providing about 180 mg per ounce. Enjoy them in smoothies, with Greek yoghurt, or as a snack.

Kiwi: 

With about 85 mg of vitamin C per 100 grams, kiwi is also rich in vitamin E, calcium, and potassium. It promotes healthy digestion and can be enjoyed sliced in muesli or as a snack.

Oranges and citrus fruits: 

Oranges provide about 75 mg of vitamin C each, and other citrus fruits like grapefruit also offer significant amounts. Fresh juices are great, but should be consumed immediately to prevent oxidation.

Broccoli: 

This vegetable offers about 89 mg of vitamin C per ounce. It can be enjoyed raw in salads or steamed with olive oil and lemon.

Strawberries: 

One cup of strawberries provides about 49 mg of vitamin C. They can be added to yoghurt, smoothies, or frozen for later use.

