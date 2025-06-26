Essential tips to maintain your brain health

Changes to your body and brain are normal as you age. However, it's essential to perform several activities to assist slow any decline in memory and lower your risk of developing different brain conditions.
Perform physical exercise
Performing Physical activities plays an essential role in maintaining your brain health, enhances blood flow to the brain and minimises age-related cognitive decline.
It’s recommended to aim for 30–60 minutes of moderate aerobic activity, including walking or swimming, each week.
Get quality sleep
It's recommended to sleep for at least seven to eight hours consecutively, as it assists in consolidating memories and reducing abnormal brain proteins.
Follow a Mediterranean diet
The Mediterranean diet focuses on plant-based foods, whole grains, fish, and healthy fats like olive oil. It has been associated with a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s and supports brain and cardiac health because of increased amounts of omega fatty acids.
Engage in brain-stimulating activities
Engaging in brain-stimulating activities such as puzzles, reading, or card games may significantly contribute to improving your brain health.
Mixing different activities assists enhance cognitive flexibility.
Maintain cardiac health
Brain and heart health are closely connected to each other. It’s advised to regularly monitor your vitals, including blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol.
Enhance your vascular health via physical activities, a Mediterranean diet, reduced sodium, and avoiding tobacco, cessation of smoking and alcohol may also help maintain your overall health.