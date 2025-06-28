Hepatitis A outbreak: Several European countries report hundreds of cases

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection that leads to liver inflammation, affecting its ability to function

Hepatitis A outbreak: Several European countries report hundreds of cases
Hepatitis A outbreak: Several European countries report hundreds of cases

Aussies travelling to Europe are advised to get vaccinated following an outbreak of Hepatitis A in multiple renowned tourist spots.

Different cities including Austria, ﻿Czechia, Hungary, Slovakia and Germany have confirmed thousands of cases, mainly in individuals living in unhygienic environments, people who inject drugs and homeless adults.

Individuals below 40 have a moderate risk of contracting this disease, while people over 40 are at higher risk, with risk increasing with age.

Notably, people with existing liver conditions and elderly individuals are also prone to this disease.

What is hepatitis A?﻿

Hepatitis A is caused by the hepatitis A virus, which is a highly contagious liver infection that leads to liver inflammation, affecting its ability to function.

Initial symptoms include tiredness, lethargy, nausea and diarrhoea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, fever, dark urine, and joint pain.

However, it will be a more serious, long-lasting and life-threatening condition.

Treatment

Getting vaccinated with immunoglobin within two weeks of contracting the virus may prevent you from this disease.

Several European countries are facing a hepatitis A outbreak. Austria has reported 87 cases and 44 are currently being investigated, with three deaths in Vienna.

Czechia has also recorded 600 confirmed cases in 63% male—with six deaths; children aged 1–9 were also affected.

Other countries including Hungary, Slovakia, and Germany have also reported a sharp rise in case tally.

Read more : Health
Low levels of Nitrate associated with premature birth, study
Low levels of Nitrate associated with premature birth, study
Nitrate is a compound of nitrogen and oxygen mainly found in several fertilizers and through runoff in groundwater
Do spicy foods pose significant health risks? Risks and benefits
Do spicy foods pose significant health risks? Risks and benefits
Capsaicin may lead to severe reactions that need emergency care, including gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
FDA issues heart risk warning for Pfizer and Moderna covid vaccines
FDA issues heart risk warning for Pfizer and Moderna covid vaccines
This significant change underscores efforts by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s administration to restrict vaccine oversight
Essential tips to maintain your brain health
Essential tips to maintain your brain health
Discover a few essential tips to maintain your brain health
Illinois reports first case of West Nile virus
Illinois reports first case of West Nile virus
Health experts have urged people to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from West Nile virus
Weight-loss drugs associated with hundreds of cases of Pancreatitis
Weight-loss drugs associated with hundreds of cases of Pancreatitis
Participants suffering from pancreatitis will provide their saliva samples for genetic analysis to find the actual cause behind the issue
What is Cystic Fibrosis? Symptoms, treatment, diagnoses
What is Cystic Fibrosis? Symptoms, treatment, diagnoses
Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a rare autosomal recessive disease that causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs
Scientists warn of 22 emerging bat viruses found in China
Scientists warn of 22 emerging bat viruses found in China
Researchers found 22 viruses in the kidney tissues of 142 bats using genetic sequencing
Dozens of people in England diagnosed with fatal disease after botox
Dozens of people in England diagnosed with fatal disease after botox
Botulism is a disease which is caused by toxins made by Clostridium botulinum bacteria, which impacts your muscles
Child dies after suspected E. Coli outbreak associated with Butcher shops in France
Child dies after suspected E. Coli outbreak associated with Butcher shops in France
A 12-year-old has passed away and seven other children were hospitalised following a suspected E. Coli outbreak
Researchers find VR therapy effective for stroke survivors
Researchers find VR therapy effective for stroke survivors
Results discovered that VR therapy could significantly improve walking speed
Proven ways to minimise stress without medication
Proven ways to minimise stress without medication
Here are a few proven strategies to follow a calmer, balanced and medication-free life