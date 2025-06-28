Hepatitis A outbreak: Several European countries report hundreds of cases

Aussies travelling to Europe are advised to get vaccinated following an outbreak of Hepatitis A in multiple renowned tourist spots.
Different cities including Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Slovakia and Germany have confirmed thousands of cases, mainly in individuals living in unhygienic environments, people who inject drugs and homeless adults.
Individuals below 40 have a moderate risk of contracting this disease, while people over 40 are at higher risk, with risk increasing with age.
Notably, people with existing liver conditions and elderly individuals are also prone to this disease.
What is hepatitis A?
Hepatitis A is caused by the hepatitis A virus, which is a highly contagious liver infection that leads to liver inflammation, affecting its ability to function.
Initial symptoms include tiredness, lethargy, nausea and diarrhoea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, fever, dark urine, and joint pain.
However, it will be a more serious, long-lasting and life-threatening condition.
Treatment
Getting vaccinated with immunoglobin within two weeks of contracting the virus may prevent you from this disease.
Several European countries are facing a hepatitis A outbreak. Austria has reported 87 cases and 44 are currently being investigated, with three deaths in Vienna.
Czechia has also recorded 600 confirmed cases in 63% male—with six deaths; children aged 1–9 were also affected.
Other countries including Hungary, Slovakia, and Germany have also reported a sharp rise in case tally.