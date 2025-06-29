Hormonal imbalance in women: Symptoms, causes, and treatment

Find out the key symptoms, diagnoses, and treatment of hormonal imbalances in women

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Hormonal imbalances typically occur in either excessive or inadequate production of the hormone, causing disruption in critical functions such as metabolism, mood, reproduction, and digestion.

These imbalances commonly occur during menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause; however, they can also occur due to several conditions such as PCOS, thyroid disorders, diabetes, environmental stress, and more.

Here are the key symptoms of hormonal imbalances in women:

Menstrual changes:

If you are experiencing irregular, heavy, absent, or frequent menstrual cycles, then it’s an alarming point often associated with fluctuating estrogen levels.

Hair issues:

Hair thinning, loss, or excess facial hair may indicate thyroid dysfunction or increased levels of testosterone (male hormones).

Skin problems:

Acne or hyperpigmentation usually occurs due to hormonal changes, particularly during pregnancy or after menopause.

Weight fluctuations: Unexpected weight gain or loss may indicate hormone-related conditions such as PCOS or thyroid problems.

Mood & sleep problems:

Depression, irritability, and insomnia typically accompany reduced estrogen and serotonin.

Digestive issues:

Hormonal fluctuations may affect your metabolism, which may lead to constipation or diarrhoea.

Treatment

Hormonal imbalances are diagnosed via physical assessments, hormone tests (blood, saliva, urine), and imaging like ultrasound.

Hormonal imbalances can be treated through lifestyle modifications, hormonal therapy, and anti-androgen medications.

Natural remedies may assist but it’s mandatory to discuss it with a healthcare provider.

