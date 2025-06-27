Do spicy foods pose significant health risks? Risks and benefits

Spicy foods get their heat from capsaicin, an oil-based compound discovered in peppers and measured in Scoville Heat Units (SHU). 

A few individuals can easily tolerate spice better due to genetics or by developing tolerance over time.

Health risks of spicy foods

Consuming extremely spicy food may lead to severe complications, especially if you're not used to them or already suffering from gastrointestinal (GI) conditions.

Here are several symptoms:

  1. Abdominal pain
  2. Burning diarrhoea
  3. Chest pain
  4. Headaches
  5. Violent vomiting

In severe cases, capsaicin may lead to severe reactions that need emergency care, including gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), where gastric acid repeatedly flows back to the oesophagus.

Myths

There is a very common myth that spicy foods cause ulcers, which is wrong, though they can irritate existing ones.

In rare cases, excessive intake of extremely spicy food may be life-threatening.

People with existing digestive issues such as GERD are recommended to limit spicy foods. However, others can have moderate levels of spice.

Benefits

When consumed in moderate quantity, spicy foods may:

  1. Aid weight management
  2. Foster heart health
  3. Reduce cancer risk
