Low levels of Nitrate associated with premature birth, study

A recent study revealed that reduced levels of nitrate, a common drinking water contaminant, may significantly raise the risk of premature birth.
Researchers stated that water nitrate levels far below the current eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) maximum may lead to reduced birth weight babies.
Nitrate is a compound of nitrogen and oxygen mainly found in several fertilizers and through runoff in groundwater. When consumed by individuals, researchers stated that it may interfere with the blood’s oxygen-carrying capacity.
For the study, researchers associated more than 350,000 birth records filed in Iowa with 1970 –1988 to local nitrate measurements consumed within 30 days of fertilization.
The results indicated early prenatal exposure to more than 0.1 mg of nitrate per litre of water or only 1% of the current EPA limit, which is linked to a rise in preterm birth.
Early prenatal exposure to more than 5 mg per litre regarding half of the EPA limit linked to a rise in low-birthweight babies.
Lead author Jason Semprini of the Des Moines University College of Health Sciences stated that the EPA limit for nitrates in water does not consider prenatal exposure and has not been revised since 1992.
He stated, “Ignoring the potential harm from lower levels of prenatal nitrate exposure, the current regulatory standards are not adequately protecting America's mothers or children."
He further stressed the need for more research such as private wells to strengthen the latest discovery.