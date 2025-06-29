Want to run better? Narrow your focus to enhance your performance

A recent study revealed that narrowing your focus while running may assist you boost your speed and enhance your performance.
For the study, researchers assessed up to 1,600 runners and discovered that this “attentional narrowing” is said to be the best mental strategy.
Results indicated that runners who narrowed their attention, meaning who ignored their surroundings tended to improve their performance by running faster and showing greater physical strength.
Furthermore, a significant increase was also noted in their heart rates than usual.
Lead author and an associate professor of psychology at New York University, Emily Balcetis, stated, “Looking at one spot ahead of you — rather than around you — can help you keep going.”
Co-author and a psychology professor at Creighton University in Omaha, Neb, Corey Guenther, stated, “The studies show that narrowing attention isn’t just correlated with performance, it actively enhances it.”
So while running next time, it is essential to select a spot ahead and narrow your focus until you reach it.