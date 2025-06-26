Weight-loss drugs associated with hundreds of cases of Pancreatitis

Hundreds of individuals have reported pancreas issues associated with consuming GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and liraglutide.
Following numerous complaints, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have currently reviewed these drugs used for diabetes and weight loss.
Acute pancreatitis is a sudden inflammation of the pancreas that causes immense pain and often needs hospitalisation.
While it’s considered an “uncommon” side-effect (affecting 1 in 100), up to 400 cases have been reported — nearly half involving tirzepatide (Mounjaro).
In order to comprehend potential genetic influences, the MHRA has requested affected patients to join the Yellow Card Biobank study.
For the research, participants will provide their saliva samples for genetic analysis to find the actual cause behind these problems.
Dr Alison Cave of the MHRA highlighted that adverse drug reactions are responsible for one in six hospitalizations, costing the NHS over £2.2 billion annually.
Cave further mentioned that genetic testing could prevent nearly a third of these cases.
Drug manufacturers, Lilly and Novo Nordisk prioritised patient safety over anything else. Both companies acknowledged pancreatitis as a known but rare risk, urging consumers to use GLP-1 drugs under medical supervision