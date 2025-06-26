Weight-loss drugs associated with hundreds of cases of Pancreatitis

Participants suffering from pancreatitis will provide their saliva samples for genetic analysis to find the actual cause behind the issue

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Weight-loss drugs associated with hundreds of cases of Pancreatitis
Weight-loss drugs associated with hundreds of cases of Pancreatitis

Hundreds of individuals have reported pancreas issues associated with consuming GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and liraglutide.

Following numerous complaints, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have currently reviewed these drugs used for diabetes and weight loss.

Acute pancreatitis is a sudden inflammation of the pancreas that causes immense pain and often needs hospitalisation.

While it’s considered an “uncommon” side-effect (affecting 1 in 100), up to 400 cases have been reported — nearly half involving tirzepatide (Mounjaro).

In order to comprehend potential genetic influences, the MHRA has requested affected patients to join the Yellow Card Biobank study.

For the research, participants will provide their saliva samples for genetic analysis to find the actual cause behind these problems.

Dr Alison Cave of the MHRA highlighted that adverse drug reactions are responsible for one in six hospitalizations, costing the NHS over £2.2 billion annually.

Cave further mentioned that genetic testing could prevent nearly a third of these cases.

Drug manufacturers, Lilly and Novo Nordisk prioritised patient safety over anything else. Both companies acknowledged pancreatitis as a known but rare risk, urging consumers to use GLP-1 drugs under medical supervision

Read more : Health
What is Cystic Fibrosis? Symptoms, treatment, diagnoses
What is Cystic Fibrosis? Symptoms, treatment, diagnoses
Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a rare autosomal recessive disease that causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs
Scientists warn of 22 emerging bat viruses found in China
Scientists warn of 22 emerging bat viruses found in China
Researchers found 22 viruses in the kidney tissues of 142 bats using genetic sequencing
Dozens of people in England diagnosed with fatal disease after botox
Dozens of people in England diagnosed with fatal disease after botox
Botulism is a disease which is caused by toxins made by Clostridium botulinum bacteria, which impacts your muscles
Child dies after suspected E. Coli outbreak associated with Butcher shops in France
Child dies after suspected E. Coli outbreak associated with Butcher shops in France
A 12-year-old has passed away and seven other children were hospitalised following a suspected E. Coli outbreak
Researchers find VR therapy effective for stroke survivors
Researchers find VR therapy effective for stroke survivors
Results discovered that VR therapy could significantly improve walking speed
Proven ways to minimise stress without medication
Proven ways to minimise stress without medication
Here are a few proven strategies to follow a calmer, balanced and medication-free life
Weed use may double heart disease death risk, study
Weed use may double heart disease death risk, study
Researchers found 29% higher risk of heart attack and a 20% increased risk of stroke due to marijuana use
NHS starts rollout of weight-loss jabs Mounjaro to patients in England
NHS starts rollout of weight-loss jabs Mounjaro to patients in England
Up to 220,000 people with “greatest need,” who meet very strict criteria can receive Mounjaro
Weight loss injection in pill form set to become the latest sensation
Weight loss injection in pill form set to become the latest sensation
A new study has found the weight loss tablet to be more effective than the injections
Researchers find effective non-drug treatments for Knee Arthritis
Researchers find effective non-drug treatments for Knee Arthritis
Hydrotherapy also found to be effective against knee arthritis, which is performed in warm water to ease pain
Eating more fruits and veggies may improve your sleep quality, study
Eating more fruits and veggies may improve your sleep quality, study
Results indicated individuals who ate more fruits, and vegetables showed fewer disruptions in their sleep
Improving emotional well-being may keep your memory sharp, study
Improving emotional well-being may keep your memory sharp, study
Results indicated a link between higher levels of well-being and improved memory