France’s left-wing coalition pulls off shock victory over far-right

France’s left-wing alliance, the New Popular Front, unexpectedly won the most seats in the second round of parliamentary elections, as the far-right party faces a surprise defeat.
According to BBC, the far-right National Rally (RN), which won the first round of the elections, was expected to win the majority in the second round too, but instead they were beaten into place.
However, France now faces a power-sharing parliament as no party has won the required majority.
As per the French Interior Ministry, the New Popular Front has won 182 seats, President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Ensemble alliance won 163 seats, and the National Rally, along with allies, has won 143 seats.
The RN leader, Jordan Bardella, blames the ‘unnatural political alliances' that have stopped their rise to power.
Bardella told his supporters, “We don't want power for power's sake, but to hand it to the French people.”
Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who was appointed by President Macron only seven months ago, said in an address from his residence at the Hôtel Matignon, “Tomorrow morning I will hand in my resignation. A new era starts tonight.”