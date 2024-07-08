World

France’s left-wing coalition pulls off shock victory over far-right

France’s left-wing coalition won most seats in the second voting round of general elections

  • by Web Desk
  • July 08, 2024


France’s left-wing alliance, the New Popular Front, unexpectedly won the most seats in the second round of parliamentary elections, as the far-right party faces a surprise defeat.

According to BBC, the far-right National Rally (RN), which won the first round of the elections, was expected to win the majority in the second round too, but instead they were beaten into place.

However, France now faces a power-sharing parliament as no party has won the required majority.

As per the French Interior Ministry, the New Popular Front has won 182 seats, President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Ensemble alliance won 163 seats, and the National Rally, along with allies, has won 143 seats.

The RN leader, Jordan Bardella, blames the ‘unnatural political alliances' that have stopped their rise to power.

Bardella told his supporters, “We don't want power for power's sake, but to hand it to the French people.”

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who was appointed by President Macron only seven months ago, said in an address from his residence at the Hôtel Matignon, “Tomorrow morning I will hand in my resignation. A new era starts tonight.”

France’s left-wing coalition pulls off shock victory over far-right

France’s left-wing coalition pulls off shock victory over far-right
World News

France's far-right surges in parliamentary run-off amid 'high voter' Turnout
France's far-right surges in parliamentary run-off amid 'high voter' Turnout
Heavy rains trigger landslides and flash floods in Nepal, 11 killed, 8 missing
Heavy rains trigger landslides and flash floods in Nepal, 11 killed, 8 missing
Keir Starmer to scrap 'Rwanda asylum plan' in first policy announcement
Keir Starmer to scrap 'Rwanda asylum plan' in first policy announcement
Mount Everest cleanup unearths 'decades-old waste', clears tons of trash
Mount Everest cleanup unearths 'decades-old waste', clears tons of trash
Who is Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's newly elected president?
Who is Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's newly elected president?
Deadly tornado in eastern China kills 5, at least 100 injured
Deadly tornado in eastern China kills 5, at least 100 injured
Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK
Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK
UK's new PM Keir Starmer announces Cabinet members: Who's in?
UK's new PM Keir Starmer announces Cabinet members: Who's in?
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Rishi Sunak resigns as Conservative Party leader following heavy election defeat
Rishi Sunak resigns as Conservative Party leader following heavy election defeat
UK's next PM Keir Starmer declares 'Change Begins Now' in victory speech
UK’s next PM Keir Starmer declares 'Change Begins Now' in victory speech
Rishi Sunak accepts defeat in elections: 'I take responsibility for loss'
Rishi Sunak accepts defeat in elections: ‘I take responsibility for loss’