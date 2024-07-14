Donald Trump issues first statement after gun shot incident 

Donald Trump, the former president of the US, made a startling claim about his injury after gunshots were fired at his rally in Pennsylvania today, June 14.
Trump issued a statement on Truth Social about his injuries hours after being carried off the rally stage with blood on his face and ear.
He also verified previous reports that the shooter and a rally attendee were killed and another person was "badly injured."
"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," Trump said in the statement. "]
He added, “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."
Trump also expressed his gratitude to the United States Secret Service, and law enforcement, "for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania."
"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," he added.
The 45th US president continued, "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead."
However, the Secret Service also confirmed that "One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured.”