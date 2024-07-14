World

Donald Trump issues first statement after gun shot incident

Donald Trump issued a statement on Truth Social about his injuries

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024
Donald Trump, the former president of the US, made a startling claim about his injury after gunshots were fired at his rally in Pennsylvania today, June 14.

Trump issued a statement on Truth Social about his injuries hours after being carried off the rally stage with blood on his face and ear.

He also verified previous reports that the shooter and a rally attendee were killed and another person was "badly injured."

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," Trump said in the statement. "]

He added, “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

Trump also expressed his gratitude to the United States Secret Service, and law enforcement, "for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania."

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," he added.

The 45th US president continued, "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead."

However, the Secret Service also confirmed that "One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured.”

World leader condemns shooting attack on Donald Trump

World leader condemns shooting attack on Donald Trump

Trump rally shooter identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks

Trump rally shooter identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks
World News

World leader condemns shooting attack on Donald Trump
Trump rally shooter identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks
Joe Biden reaches out to Trump following rally shooting
Trump Rally Shooting: Witness reports spotting shooter with rifle
Donald Trump shot at Pennsylvania rally
Iran's president-elect aims to improve relations with Europe
Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 71 Palestinians in designated humanitarian area
School building collapse in Nigeria kills 21, injures 30
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
ICJ to deliver opinion on legal implications of Israel's occupation of Palestine
K.P. Sharma Oli set to lead new 'coalition government' in Nepal
Joe Biden vows to ‘keep moving’ in general election race