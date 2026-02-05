World's tallest building Burj Khalifa may lose its crown soon

The Burj Khalifa may lose its long-held title as the world's tallest building as Saudi Arabia is planning a new skyscraper in Riyadh.
A new skyscraper called the Rise Tower is designed to reach an unprecedented height of 2,000 meters which would surpass Burj Khalifa, stands at 828 meters and become the tallest building in the world once completed.
An international architecture firm, HKS has revealed ideas for huge Riyadh skyscraper which is being supported by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
Several reports suggested that the project, which has been in planning since 2023 is still at an early design stage and far from completion.
When finished, the 678-floor tower will include hotels, restaurants, offices and observation decks.
It will also serve as the main landmark of a massive 306-square-kilometers futuristic development known as the North Pole project.
The planned Rise Tower is expected to be twice as tall as another major Saudi project, the Jeddah Economic Company Tower.
The Jeddah tower, which is planned to be at least 1,000 meters tall has been under development for over ten years.
What are top 5 world's tallest buildings?
1. Burj Khalifa, Dubai–(828 meters)
2. Merdeka, Malaysia–(679 meters)
3. Shanghai Tower, China–(632 meters)
4. Makkah Royal Clock Tower–(601 meters)
5. Ping An Finance Center, China–(599 meters)